Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $89.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

