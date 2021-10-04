Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of HYACU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

