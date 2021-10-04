Citigroup Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Livent by 18,518.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.