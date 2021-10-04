Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Banner worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.