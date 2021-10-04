Rhumbline Advisers Invests $242,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 105.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $53,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 5.59 on Monday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.50 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.31 and a 200 day moving average of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.