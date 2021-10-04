Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Smith Micro Software worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

