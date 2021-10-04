Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 11,293 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $275,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $264.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.94. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.