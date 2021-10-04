Rhumbline Advisers Has $262,000 Stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of NewAge worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NewAge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. Analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

