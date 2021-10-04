Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mistras Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 million, a PE ratio of 129.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

