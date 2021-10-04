Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 406.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBSM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,849,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

PBSM stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

