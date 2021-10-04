Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,197 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 73,077 shares during the period.

Shares of UVXY opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $232.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

