Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Declines By 33.3%

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APACU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

