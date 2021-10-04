Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

