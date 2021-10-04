Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,608 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

