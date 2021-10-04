BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Steelcase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.