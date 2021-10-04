Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAH stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

