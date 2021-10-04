Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.