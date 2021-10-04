Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.65.

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.11 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.