Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 185,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.06 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

