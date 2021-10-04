Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618.

CPNG opened at $27.22 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

