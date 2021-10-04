18,021 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 1,111,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $239,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADI opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

