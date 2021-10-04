Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,515 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

