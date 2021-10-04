Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

