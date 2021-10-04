Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $382,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.07. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

