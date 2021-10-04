Rhumbline Advisers Takes $288,000 Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Castlight Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.80 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

