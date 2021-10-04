Rhumbline Advisers Takes $288,000 Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Castlight Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.80 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castlight Health Company Profile
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
