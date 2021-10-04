Rhumbline Advisers Takes $285,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,047 shares of company stock valued at $808,718. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

