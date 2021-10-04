Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Major Shareholder Pallieres Bertrand Des Sells 1,844,259 Shares

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) major shareholder Pallieres Bertrand Des sold 1,844,259 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $4,426,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EQS stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 3,865.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equus Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equus Total Return by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Equus Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

