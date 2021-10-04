Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,482,908.12 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08.

On Wednesday, August 4th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64.

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

