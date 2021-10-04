Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTIL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

