Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

