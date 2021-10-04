Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,866,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL opened at $73.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

