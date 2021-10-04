Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 192.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Think Investments LP lifted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,804. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

