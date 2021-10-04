Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.22 ($14.37).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

