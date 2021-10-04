TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TIXT stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.12 million. Equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

