Comparing Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $23.53 billion 6.17 $5.20 billion $3.34 38.54

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Brewbilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brewbilt Brewing and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 12 15 1 2.61

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $169.52, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Brewbilt Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% QUALCOMM 28.25% 102.31% 19.95%

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Brewbilt Brewing on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brewbilt Brewing Company Profile

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

