Critical Contrast: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.47 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.12 Vimeo $283.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33% Vimeo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AutoWeb and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 3 6 0 2.67

AutoWeb currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $49.14, suggesting a potential upside of 62.51%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats AutoWeb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

