Comparing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.11%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -11.88% -19.90% -10.97% BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.78 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -14.54 BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.14 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -34.29

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

