Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report sales of $340.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.04 million to $355.20 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

