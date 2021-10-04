CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 273,535 shares of company stock worth $3,633,862 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

