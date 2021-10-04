CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
