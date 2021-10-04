Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

