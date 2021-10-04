Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.