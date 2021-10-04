NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 121.6% in September

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NGTF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

