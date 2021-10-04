Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.63 Million

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $475.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

TPIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 243.59 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

