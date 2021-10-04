Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Critical Review

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidity Services and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $89.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.73 -$3.77 million $0.12 180.67 Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 8.85 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -34.69

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Shift4 Payments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

