TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 7.61% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.81 on Monday. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

