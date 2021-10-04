Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.70.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.45% and a negative net margin of 299.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLC shares. HC Wainwright lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laidlaw lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development of lipid-based formulation drugs. Its products are used for pain management, eye disease treatment, and cancer treatment. The company was founded by Kee Lung Hong on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

