Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Decreases By 29.5%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $96,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,010,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

VAQC opened at $9.76 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

