Tenaris’ (TS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TS. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE TS opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

