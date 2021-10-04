Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSO. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

