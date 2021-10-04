Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) versus International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Critical Comparison

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Affirm and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -32.07% -9.42% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affirm currently has a consensus target price of $117.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 35.89 -$430.92 million ($2.54) -46.40 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

