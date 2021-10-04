Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.10.

HTA stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

